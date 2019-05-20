Some 34 commuters and staff were injured when the two trains of Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT-2) collided Saturday night.

The management of the LRT-2 has apologized for the incident.

LRT Authority Administrator Reynaldo Berroya said the incident transpired around 9:51pm between Cubao and Anonas Stations in Quezon City.

“We apologized for this unfortunate incident and rest assured that LRTA will seriously look into it,” Berroya said in a statement.

He ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the incident and is expecting a report within one to two days.

In a radio interview, LRTA board secretary and spokesperson Hernando Cabrera said at 2pm Saturday, a train between Cubao and Anonas Station was needed to be fixed.

Thus, it was brought to the emergency pocket track and at around 9:15pm, it moved and occupy the rails going to Santolan station.

“It so happened that a train coming from Cubao station was coming but they immediately stopped when they were told via radio that there was a runaway train in their tracks," he explained.

But still it hit the other train, he added.

He said the investigation would focus on how the runaway train moved even without an operator and its system was off.

Among those who were injured in the incident were 30 passengers and four LRT-2 personnel. Five of those hurt were still being treated in various hospitals.

LRTA said the incident was an isolated case and first time since 2003.

Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade, and other LRTA officials visited the injured passengers, and assured them that all medical bills, follow-up checkups, and their lost income would be reimbursed by the LRTA and Department of Transportation.

Tugade also instructed to provide food, free shuttle service going home, and fruit baskets to all those who were confined at the hospitals.

The DOTr and LRTA assured the public that they were taking the incident very seriously and exerting all efforts to prevent this kind of incident from happening again.

“We maintain that the LRT-2 is a safe mode of public transportation, and that yesterday’s collision was an isolated incident,” DOTr said in a statement.

“The riding public’s safety and security are paramount to us in the delivery of mass transit service,” it added.

LRT-2 resumed operation around 10:40 am, Sunday. Ella Dionisio/DMS