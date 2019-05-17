A newly-accepted Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) cadet collapsed during training on Tuesday at Camp General Mariano N. Castañeda in Cavite and died the following day at a hospital.

In an official statement by Police Brigadier General Jose Chiquito Malayo, director of PNPA, 4th Class Cadet Al-Rasheed Pendatun Macadato had been undergoing almost 10 days of the academy's New Cadet Summer Training Program.

Malayo, citing a doctor's report, said Macadato's death was not due to hazing.

"(T)he attending physician ruled out that there was NO issue of hazing against Cadet 4CI Macadato," Malayo explained.

"The New Cadet Summer Training Package being used is the same as the previous years following a progressive or increasing timeline in runs, push ups and pull ups," he added.

According to Malayo, around 4:45 pm Tuesday Macadato collapsed while undergoing afternoon training exercise.

He was brought to the PNPA Medical Dispensary and was transferred to QualiMed Hospital in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. He died in the hospital Wednesday morning.

Malayo said one factor which might have affected the cadet's health is the sweltering weather.

But he said all cadets were required to drink 12-14 glasses of water, especially during training. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS