A cockroach briefly interrupted President Rodrigo Duterte's speech when it landed on his shirt in Bohol province on Wednesday night.

Duterte was praising the qualifications of senatorial candidates whom he was supporting when the cockroach started crawling on his left shoulder.

Initially, he was not able to notice the insect.

His lady aide came and tried to shoo away the cockroach using her hand and a folder.

But it was Duterte, who looked unfazed, managed to brush off the cockroach.

In jest, he said the cockroach was a "Liberal. That's for sure. You can tell clearly by its back."

Duterte was referring to the Liberal Party where most of the senatorial candidates of Otso Diretso came from. Celerina Monte/DMS