Malacanang accused on Wednesday opposition Liberal Party, Magdalo and other organizations and personalities of conspiring to discredit President Rodrigo Duterte's administration and to boost candidacies of opposition Otso Diretso.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo showed several matrices regarding the supposed links of the groups and personalities who are critical of the current government.

"The Office of the President, the President himself has received information, intelligence information that has been validated and appears to show that there is a deliberate attempt to discredit this administration, as well as to boost the candidacies of the opposition's senatorial candidates and it appears that there are certain groups who are working together to achieve this goal," he said.

From Panelo's presentation, it appeared that the first "oust Duterte plot" matrix, which he presented last month, was only part of a grand matrix where more people and groups have been tagged allegedly conspiring against the Duterte government.

"This group appears to be the Liberal Party - some personalities identified as advocates or very active in social media dishing out anti-Duterte statements and sentiments and validated to be allied with the Liberal Party, also working together with groups indicated in the matrix presented to you the other week," Panelo said.

He also accused the Magdalo group of opposition Senator Antonio Trillanes IV of also being behind the "conspiracy."

He said some of the organizations, such as the Yellow Ribbon Movement, and Splice Business Solution have the same address in Makati City.

He said that re-electionist Senator Bam Aquino and former Interior and Local Government Secretary Mar Roxas, who is also running for the Senate, were connected with the Yellow Ribbon Movement.

"Now, there has been an analysis made and it appears now that there is multi-noble relationships of these different vectors from Ellen Tordesillas particularly on her online activities," he said.

In the previous matrix, Tordesillas of Vera Files was linked by Malacanang to certain "Bikoy," a hooded man in a series of video accusing some of Duterte's family members and former special aide Christopher "Bong" Go of their involvement in illegal drug trade. Duterte's relatives and Go denied the allegations.

Peter Joemel Advincula, who surfaced on Monday at the Integrated Bar of the Philippines' office, claimed that he was ''Bikoy'' in the video and repeated his allegations against Duterte's son former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, his son-in-law Manases Carpio, husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, and Go.

Panelo alleged that those figured in the first matrix have "a very active collaboration" between the groups of Edwin Lacierda, spokesperson of former President Benigno Aquino III of LP, Trillanes, Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison, and certain other individuals, namely Kokoy Dayao, Rodel Jayme, Bong Banal, and Hamad Fontejos.

Former anti-drug operator Eduardo Acierto, who accused Duterte's former presidential consultant Michael Yang of his involvement in illegal drugs, was also included in the new matrix.

There was an analysis on the voice in the ''Bikoy'' video and that of Advincula.

"It appears now in that video that it was Bong Banal who was the narrator. And Bong Banal is supposed to be kind of expert in - when it comes to IT, and a known advocate of the Liberal Party," Panelo said.

"Now, it appears that the voice of Bikoy in the video is not the same as the voice of the one who presents himself as Bikoy or Advincula. In other words, if you listen, you will notice that the accent of the Bikoy in the video has an Ilocano accent, while Bikoy who represents himself as Peter Advincula has a Bicolano accent, because he is a Bicolano from Sorsogon," he added.

Asked of the legal action that the government would take against those individuals who were allegedly conspiring against the administration, Panelo said, "So, the moment the PNP (Philippine National Police) and other law enforcement agencies have sufficient evidence strong enough, the case will be filed against all of them."

On observation that there is propaganda war from both sides, Panelo said on the part of the government, "it's not propaganda."

"It's propaganda of these people mentioned or shown in the diagram against this administration and to boost the candidacies of the Otso Direstso." Celerina Monte/DMS