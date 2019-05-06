The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) declared the start of the holy month of Ramadan on May 6, 2019.

The NCMF, a government agency tasked to provide information in relation to the affairs of Muslim Filipinos, made the announcement Sunday.

“All moon sighting committees nationwide, including the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, have all reported of not sighting the New Moon (Hilal),” Saidamen Pangarungan, NCMF secretary, said.

“As such, and as declared by the Bangsamoro Darul Ifta, it is hereby officially declared that the 1440 AH Ramadhan will start on Monday, May 6, 2019,” he added.

Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP), said the military “especially the units deployed in the Muslim communities, joins our brethren in the Islamic faith in the adherence to the Holy Month of Ramadan.”

“We are one with them in prayer and in solidarity commitment for the attainment of a lasting and sustainable peace in Mindanao. Inshallah,” he added.

Arsenio Andolong, Department of National Defense (DND) spokesman, said it will continue to pray for peaceful and successful implementation of Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL) in southern Philippines.

“The Department of National Defense is one with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the observance of Ramadan which begins tomorrow, the 6th of May,” he said.

“We continue to pray for peace and the successful implementation of the Bangsamoro Organic Law through the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM),” he added. Robina Asido/DMS