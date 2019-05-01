The Department of Foreign Affairs ( DFA) extends the Philippines' ''deepest gratitude'' to Emperor Akihito of Japan for ''his invaluable role in advocating peace during his 30-year reign and fostering goodwill and friendship'' between the two countries.

The DFA made this statement on Tuesday as Emperor Akihito will officially abdicate the Chrysanthemum Throne at midnight Tuesday to his eldest son, Crown Prince Naruhito.

The DFA said Emperor Akihito '' was the first member of the Japanese Imperial Household to visit the Philippines, doing so twice ? as Crown Prince in 1962, and as Emperor in 2016.''

''As the Heisei era draws to a close, the Government and people of the Philippines convey their sincerest best wishes for the good health and well-being of Their Majesties the Emperor and Empress,'' the DFA said. DMS