The military will step up information drive against the party list group under the Makabayan bloc after Bayan Muna and Gabriela led a Pulse Asia survey.

"It means we need to increase, to further expose them, so that our people would understand their chosen party list," Maj. Gen. Antonio Parlade, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) deputy chief of staff for civil military operation said Monday.

"If they were chosen by the people, we have shortcomings... So now our effort is for us to reveal to the people the true nature of these organizations," he noted.

"We will inform the people for them to understand what they need know about these organizations," he added.

Parlade emphasized the importance of the information drive against the leftist party list group after a Pulse Asia survey showed Bayan Muna and Gabriela led the poll conducted from March 23 to 27.

Parlade emphasized how leftist partylist groups support the New People's Army (NPA) in the country.

"I'm here in Mindanao. I am sharing what the Gabriela did for instance, what they do here is to take care of the wounded NPA and to keep the firearms for the rebels," he said.

"Gabriela also have terrible activities here. For example there is a suspect for rape, it is Gabriela who made the judgement to kill, liquidate by the rebels. People do not know that," he added.

Parlade said the people should be more discerning on making their decision when they vote in the May midterm election.

"They (public) should be more discerning, when they make their choices they should be discerning, if they are not sure about these organizations, they better support other organization that they already know. They can read, research the activities of these organizations," he said. Robina Asido/DMS