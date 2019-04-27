A security guard was arrested on Wednesday for being an alleged member of the Abu Sayyaf and involved in the 2000 Sidapan kidnapping incident.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Colonel Bernard Banac identified the suspect as Aldemar Murih Saiyari.

In a report, joint police elements served a warrant of arrest against Saiyari around 6 pm at Filinvest 3, Alabang Town Center, Muntinlupa City for kidnapping and serious illegal detention.

"In April 2000, members of Abu Sayyaf terrorist group seized 21 tourists from the dive resort island off Sipadan, Malaysia and brought them to Sulu where they were held hostage," Banac said in a message to reporters on Friday.

"Aldemar Murih Saiyari is one of those suspects identified as involved in the kidnapping and hostage taking," he added.

Banac said the suspect worked as a private security guard with a fake license when he was arrested.

He added that the private security agency he is working for, Blue Panthers, is also found to be illegal as it is operating with an expired license since 2014.

The agency was ordered by the PNP Civil Security Group to cease operating in 2016 for failing to renew their expired license. Ella Dionisio/DMS