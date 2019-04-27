The Philippines is set to participate in the exposition beginning next year in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where it could showcase to the world the heritage, talent and ingenuity of the Filipinos.

In connection with this, President Rodrigo Duterte has issued Administrative Order No. 17 on April 24 and was released to the media on Friday, constituting the Philippine Organizing Committee for the Expo 2020 to be held in Jebel Ali in Dubai between Oct. 20, 2020 and April 10, 2021.

This is to "promote before the world audience the heritage, talent and ingenuity of the Filipino people, as well as showcase the country's vibrant economy, tourist destinations and emerging technological innovations," the AO read.

Specifically, it said that this could promote the Philippines' commercial and public interests in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region.

Under the AO, the secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry was designated as the chairperson and commissioner-general of the POC, with secretary of the Department of Tourism as vice chairperson.

The members are the secretaries of the Departments of Foreign Affairs, Budget and Management, Labor and Employment, Science and Technology, and Information and Communications Technology or their respective alternates with the rank of not lower than an assistant secretary or its equivalent.

"The POC Secretariat shall undertake and oversee the over-all preparation in the Expo 2020 Dubai," the AO said.

The POC's funding requirements for 2019 would be sourced from Contingent Fund, subject to the approval of the President, upon the recommendation of the DBM, and if necessary, from the current year's appropriations of the POC member agencies.

DTI, as the lead implementing agency, would receive directly the fund from the Contingent Fund.

For the 2020 funding, it shall be incorporated in the respective budgets of the participating agencies under the General Appropriations Act.

The POC is tasked to submit quarterly reports of its accomplishments. It shall be rendered functus officio 60 days after the submission of its final report unless otherwise ordered by the President.

The Order takes effect immediately. Celerina Monte/DMS