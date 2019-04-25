A Sri Lanka Navy ship is set to arrive in Manila on Thurday.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said Sri Lanka Navy ship P626 is arriving at Pier 15 in South Harbor for a four-day goodwill visit.

He said welcome ceremony and port briefing will be conducted upon the arrival of the Sri Lanka Navy vessel.

Zata said this is the first time a vessel from Sri Lanka Navy will visit the country.

"We have signed a cooperation with them in the 1960s, but they just sent their naval contingent for port visit only now," he added.

Zata said the port visit will bolster cooperation between the Philippine and Sri Lanka navies. Robina Asido/DMS