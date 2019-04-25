A sub- leader of the Abu Sayyaf was killed in an encounter with government troops in Sulu on Tuesday.

Col Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command, said government troops were conducting focused military operation when they encountered the terrorist group in the vicinity of Tambulian, Pata, Sulu around 9:38 am.

Besana said the troops from the Marine Battalion Landing Team 3 retrieved the body of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Hapidz Abdurahman, alias Jihad, in the area of engagement.

"Abdurahman had a standing warrant of arrest for murder with illegal possession of firearm," he said.

Besana said the government troops buried Abdurahman in accordance with Muslim rites.

Lieutenant General Arnel Dela Vega, Western Mindanao Command chief, said the Abu Sayyaf suffered another setback with the death of another sub-commander.

"I commend our ground forces for exhibiting the same conviction and diligence,” he said

“We are building up our focused and intelligence operations to pursue, pressure, and defeat Abu Sayyaf militants in Sulu,” he noted.

“While we are gaining a foothold with our persistent offensives, the military will continuously exert all efforts to reach out and work with the Suluanons to pave the way for peace and development in the province,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS