Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenza dismissed the claim of Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison there is a growing dissatisfaction with President Rodrigo Duterte within the ranks of military and police.

“What dissatisfaction is he talking about? Has he seen the latest SWS survey when the population has given President Duterte a 70+ satisfaction rating? The military and police would rate him 100 percent if a survey is made,” he said.

In his Facebook post, Sison stated “the end of Duterte is near in view of the growing dissatisfaction within the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP ( Philippine National Police).”

“The officers and men are just waiting for the big mass protests to arise in the cities of the national capital region and the provinces,” he added.

Lorenzana said it is the followers of the communist group who are dissatisfied and it is Sison who is nearing the end of his life.

“The truth of the matter is it is Mr. Sison’s followers who are dissatisfied?disillusioned even?that is why they are coming down in thousands to avail of the benefits being offered to them by the government,” he said.

“But Mr. Sison can certainly dream, can’t he? In his evil, convoluted and misinformed mind inured by three decades of good life in Utrecht, he has become the victim of his own propaganda. He is nearing the end of his short life with no accomplishment to show but death and destruction in the wake of the 50-years of insurgency by his discredited and bankrupt ideology,” he noted.

“He will be consigned to the dustbin of history as a once brilliant young man who amounted to nothing. I seriously doubt if anyone is listening to or reading anything that he’s saying since he has become inconsequential and irrelevant in our country’s affairs,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS