Six soldiers were killed while six were wounded in an encounter with alleged members of New People’s Army (NPA) in Samar province on early Tuesday.

Lt. Gen. Noel Clement, Central Command chief, said troops were conducting combat patrol operation when they were fired upon by around 20 armed men in the vicinity of Brgy Beri, Calbiga, Samar around 2:45 pm.

Clement said six soldiers were wounded because of an improvised bomb explosion.

“Platoon of Charlie Company of 46th Infantry Battalion led by 2nd Lt. Denver Espiritu reinforced to the engaged troops at the encounter site,” he said.

Clement said the military immediately sent two civilian vehicles to evacuate the killed and wounded troops.

He said all the nearby Civilian Armed Forces Geographical Unit (CAFGU) Active Auxiliary (CAA) Patrol Base and Community Support Program teams in the area were alerted following the incident. Robina Asido/DMS