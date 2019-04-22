Malacanang on Sunday extended its condolences to the families of more than 100 persons who were killed in explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

Hotels and churches which were having Easter festivities in Sri Lanka on Sunday were attacked by eight bomb blasts which killed almost 160 people.

"As we recall our recent commitment to boost ties with Sri Lanka and the warm relations between the leaders our of countries, we express our sincere solidarity and offer our heartfelt prayers to the citizens of Sri Lanka as well as to the other people who have been affected by this horrific attack on the churches and hotels in the said South Asian country on what should have been a day for solemn prayer and thoughtful introspection," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

Panelo also urged to resist and expunge hatred, bigotry and poverty as well as the acts of terror and violence. Instead, Panelo suggested that focus should be on the growth and development among countries and world peace.

"As Sri Lanka sifts through the rubble and tries to find sense in this period of confusion and terror, we reiterate our expressions of support for our Asian neighbor, as well as to other countries who are dealing with the same evil deeds," Panelo added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS