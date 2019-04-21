A radio commentator was stabbed to death by a drunken suspect in Butuan City Saturday morning.

The Caraga regional police, in a report, identified the victim as Francisco Patindol of DXJM.

Initial investigation disclosed that around 10am, Patindol was with his companion, waiting for other persons inside Alba’s Copier Center located at Narra Road, Barangay New Society Village.

Then the suspect that police identified, as Ola Saransamen, approached and stabbed Patindol with a knife.

Patindol was stabbed on the left side of his chest and was brought to hospital but died later.

The suspect fled towards the south.

Authorities are conducting a manhunt operation against the suspect.

The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines said if Patindol's death is proven to be work-related, he will be the 13th journalist to have died since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016. Ella Dionisio/DMS