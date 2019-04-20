Around four fishermen were missing after their boat capsized in San Andres, Catanduanes Thursday evening.

A report of the Bicol regional police said the incident transpired around 7:30 pm at Boroc-Boroc, Barangay Lubas.

A survivor, identified as Francis Rogas, 31, swam when their motorized banca capsized after being hit by a strong wave. His colleagues are missing.

Rogas reported the incident to the San Andres municipal police Station who immediately coordinated with the Philippine Coast Guard and local disaster management office for possible search and rescue operation. Ella Dionisio/DMS