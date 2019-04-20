Four people on their way to Pangasinan for Holy Week church visit died on Thursday after their motorcycles were allegedly hit by a truck in Paniqui, Tarlac.

A report from the Tarlac provincial police said the incident transpired around 8:30 am while the victims were their motorcycles heading north to Manaoag, Pangasinan for church visitation.

Upon reaching Sitio Balsa, Barangay. San Isidro in Paniqui, the truck encroached the opposite lane and bumped the four motorcycles, the police report said.

The victims on the two motorcycles identified by police as Marlou Mendoza, 21, Christian Sunglao, 16, Ronnel Hernandez, 32, and Anabelle Canilao, 28, were declared dead on arrival.

The truck driver, identified as Andres Bobis, was detained at Paniqui Municipal Police Station. He will face charges of multiple homicide, multiple physical injuries and multiple damage to properties, police said.

The two motorcycles and the truck were brought to the station for proper disposition. Ella Dionisio/DMS