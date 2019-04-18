Police arrested the alleged killer of a person in Makati City nearly five years ago.

The Regional Special Operations Unit (RSOU) of National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) nabbed Wilterson Flores around 7 pm along Santos street in Barangay Damayan, Munoz.

Flores, 38, and a driver, has a warrant of arrest after the father of the victim, William Villa Agustin, issued a complaint.

Investigation showed around 11:30 pm on July 1, 2014 in Makati, the victim, who was drinking with his relatives, approached Flores and his group who were then playing cara y cruz.

The suspect allegedly punched victim's face with a brass knuckle and stabbed him with an ice pick.

The victim was hit in his nape with a rock by another person identified as Ronald Ortega, who was previously nabbed by police.

Police Major General Guillermo Eleazar, the NCR director. urged the public to reveal the location of wanted persons so they can pay for their crimes. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS