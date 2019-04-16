The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) expressed support on the localized peace negotiations with the communists after President Rodrigo Duterte is considering forming a new panel for peace talks.

“The AFP welcomes all efforts of the government towards attainment of the peace we have always been longing for. Fifty years of deception, lies, exploitation of the indigenous people and extortion are enough,” said Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief, Monday.

“We are prepared to offer not only the hand of peace but the whole arm if need be, but first, Mr. (Jose Maria) Sison ( founding chairman of the Communist Party of the Philippines) has to show sanity and coherence,” he noted.

“He ( Sison) must also accept the fact that there are many roads towards peace but the road he has taken is not one of them. Let’s go local. Let’s help each other here in the Philippines. The problem is here, not in the Netherlands,” he added.

Last month during the 122nd anniversary celebration of the Philippine Army, Duturte announced the permanent termination of the peace negotiation with the Communist Party of the Philippines, New People’s Army and National Democratic Front.

Despite his declaration, Duterte broached a possible resumption of peace talks by saying he is considering a new panel to talk to the communists.

Duterte said this time he wants the new panel to be composed of three military officials and two civilians. Robina Asido/DMS