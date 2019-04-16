Malacanang on Monday said there is no connection between the dividing of Palawan into three provinces and a dispute with China in the West Philippine Sea.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made this response in a press briefing after Senator Risa Hontiveros said a divided Palawan strengthens the position of China in the disputed waters.

“There is no connection. Even if there is no (divided) province there, if those people wants to infiltrate ( they can),” said Panelo.

He said the creation of independent provinces is to respond to the needs of people.

“Every bill, when it is introduced, there is a rationale behind so I was listening to ( Palawan) governor (Jose Alvarez) and he said they will benefit,” he added.

Last April 5, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Republic Act 11259 dividing Palawan into independent provinces of Palawan del Norte, Palawan Oriental, and Palawan del Sur.

The law said capital towns of each province as well as government seats shall be located at the municipalities of Taytay, Roxas, and Brooke's Point.

The creation of the three provinces will take place based on the majority of votes cast by the affected areas through a plebiscite which will be conducted and supervised by the Commission of Elections (Comelec) on the second Monday of May 2020. Ella Dionisio/DMS

