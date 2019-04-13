President Rodrigo Duterte said he will explain about his wealth in “due time” but insisted that he will not reveal where he placed it.

During his campaign rally speech in Bacolod City Thursday night, Duterte even called the reports questioning his wealth “garbage”.

“Well I will tell it to you in due time. Wealth? I will hide it. Why will I tell you were I place it? We might get robbed,” Duterte said.

“Do not believe in the garbage of the opposition. I will explain it,” he said.

The Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism (PCIJ) last week released a report about the "big spikes" on the wealth of Duterte and his two children.

The PCIJ claimed spikes in wealth, cash were seen for Duterte, Davao City Mayor Sara, and former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo while in public office.

PCIJ said from June 1998 until 2017, Duterte's net worth rose from P934,092.00 to P28,540.321.00.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio's net worth increased from P13,877,469.00 in 2007 to P44,828,759.00 in 2017 and former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the eldest child of the President, declared a net worth of P11,745,000.00 in 2007 to P27,742,800.00 in 2017, the PCIJ alleged.

“You know I’ve been mayor for 23 years. I’ve been a prosecutor for nine years. I’ve been in the practice of law four years before that and I did not lose any election until the presidency. But if you say- look at their trash,” said Duterte.

“I don’t have any transaction in the government because I do not allow transaction contracts in the government at my table,” he added.

Last Sunday, Duterte said he does not see anything wrong if his name and that of his daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio are still included in the law firm, which the PCIJ claimed they did not declare in their respective statements of assets, liabilities and net worth.

He also mentioned about his mother leaving money to him and his siblings. Ella Dionisio/DMS