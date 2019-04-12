Six soldiers were wounded during a series of encounters with alleged members of the New People's Army ( NPA) in Misamis Occidental on Thursday.

Col. Gerry Besana, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Western Mindanao Command spokesman, said the “two encounters resulted in the wounding of six soldiers, while casualties on the enemy side are yet to be determined.”

He said government troops are still conducting combat operations.

In the first encounter, troops of Alpha Company, 10th Infantry Battalion were conducting focused military operation when they faced around 40 suspected NPAs in Barangay Nueva Vista, Don Victoriano Chiongbian at 5:20 am.

“A gunfight ensued after which the enemy withdrew to the southeast,” Besana said.

Besana said pursuing troops under the Bravo Company of the Army’s 10th Infantry Battalion encountered the fleeing armed men around 9 am.

“One platoon from the Bravo Company of the 10th IB immediately conducted pursuit operation and engaged an undetermined number of (communist terrorists) CNTs in Barangay Napangan of the same municipality,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS