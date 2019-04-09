Three Russian Navy ships arrived at the port of Manila for a five-day goodwill visit on Monday morning.

The vessels from the Russian Pacific Fleet of Russia were Admiral Tributs and Vinogradov, both large anti-submarine ships, and large sea tanker Irkut docked at Pier 15, South Harbor.

Capt. Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy (PN) spokesman said before the Russian vessels berthed in Manila, BRP Ramon Alcaraz rendered customary meeting procedure at the vicinity of Corregidor Island and escorted the vessels to their designated berthing area.

“PN delegates led by the staff officer for education and training, Capt. Constancio Arturo Reyes Jr., then accorded the visiting Russian Navy (RN) a welcome ceremony upon arrival. The activity was followed by a port briefing on security and health aboard one of the Russian ships,” he said.

In a press briefing, Reyes stressed the importance of the visit by the Russian Navy ships.

“The arrival of our Russian navy counterparts underscores the continuing efforts to further strengthen the relationship between our governments and navies,” he said.

“This will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability and maritime cooperation thru naval diplomacy. During the visit, there will be confidence-building activities aimed to enhance the camaraderie among our navies. We are looking forward to strengthening this bilateral relationship to the next level,” he added.

In his statement, Russian head of mission Capt. Sergey Alantiev said that “last year's friendly port calls of Russian and Philippine navy vessels have been taking place on a regular basis and by now have become a good tradition.”

“It is a clear evidence of successful implementation of relevant bilateral agreements at the highest level. Such port calls make a tangible contribution to the peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region,” he said.

“We strongly believe that the only way to cope with present-day threats and challenges is through partnership and by combining efforts and resources,” he added.

The commanding officers of the three Russian Navy ships are scheduled to pay a courtesy call to the Flag Officer in Command, Vice Adm. Robert Empedrad at Navy headquarters in Roxas Blvd.

The Russian Navy delegates' activities with their Filipino counterparts include shipboard tour, reciprocal receptions, sports events and joint training on live firing demonstration and VBSS (Visit, Board, Search and Seizure) with Naval Special Operations Group personnel.

Zata said this is the second visit of the Russian Navy ships in the country this year

“This visit also came shortly after the visit to the country of their commander in chief, Adm. Vladimir Korolyov, last month,” Zata said.

“This reception is another manifestation of the PN’s commitment in promoting naval diplomacy and camaraderie and fostering goodwill with foreign navies,” he noted.

“The frequent engagements between the Philippine and Russian navies in the recent years have been helpful in the development of diplomatic relations between the two countries,” Zata added. Robina Asido/DMS