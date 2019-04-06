Three Russian Navy vessels are set to arrive in the country on Monday following the visit of its commander-in-chief last month.

Captain Jonathan Zata, Philippine Navy spokesman, said the large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Vinogradov, and large sea tanker Irkut, are expected to arrive in the Port of Manila on Monday morning.

“The Philippine Navy will render customary welcome ceremony upon arrival of the vessels to be followed by a press briefing with both navies’ key officials,” he said.

According to the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO), during the five-day goodwill visit that will last until April 12, the Russian Navy will hold a wreath-laying ceremony, pay courtesy calls to top military officials, hold friendly sporting events, and maneuvering exercises with its Philippine counterparts.

“On April 9, Russian military vessels will also hold an open door day from 1 pm to 5 pm,” it added.

Last month, Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief, Adm. Vladimir Korolyov visits the Philippine Navy (PN) headquarters.

Korolyov also went to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) headquarters in Camp Aguinaldo.

On January, the guided missile cruiser Admiral Varyag, large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev, and large sea tanker Boris Botuma made port visits.

Col. Noel Detoyato, AFP public affairs chief, said the three vessels are the first Russian Navy vessels to visit the country this year and seventh since 2012. Robina Asido/DMS