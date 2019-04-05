Malacanang is ready to follow the ban on public works this election period, an official said on Thursday.

"The Palace will follow all the requirements imposed by pertinent laws on the ban against public works," Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement.

He acknowledged that delays in the implementation of infrastructure projects could be possible due to the ban.

But Panelo assured the economic managers are on top of the situation.

"They know what to do and they do not have to be told on what steps they should undertake," he said.

Panelo said the economic managers have requested the Commission on Elections for an exemption as early as February.

The election ban took effect on March 29 until May 14.

"Concerned agencies are now actively coordinating in order to submit the proper and complete documents for such purpose, as required of them by the Comelec," Panelo said.

"Delays are indeed possible and they are inevitable at times, given the practical dynamics and legal dictates of our country, but these can be avoided or minimized with proper due diligence by those responsible therefor," he said.

"As we have said, our economic managers have anticipated all possible scenarios and are ready to adapt so as to permit our infrastructure programs move forward. After all, a little delay is much better than no major infrastructure project at all - like what happened in the previous administration," Panelo added.

Comelec has yet to decide on Malacanang's request to exempt major infrastructure projects from the election ban. Celerina Monte/DMS