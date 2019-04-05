Amid reports about an alleged data breach, the Philippine Army assures that its network was not hacked by a group of local hackers who call themselves as Pinoy Lulzsec.

"Contrary to what has been reported, the Philippine Army Network was not hacked by a certain group known as Pinoy Lulszec, who is somehow vying for attention," Col. Ramon Zagala, Philippine Army spokesman said late Wednesday.

"The data extracted came from exposed dump files of an old database that was being migrated from a third party Internet Service Provider to the Philippine Army Network in December 2018," he explained.

"These files were already addressed as early as January 1, 2019 but was only leaked recently to make it appear that the hacker was able to commemorate their yearly mischief on April 1st," he added.

Zagala said the military is conducting investigation to determine how the hackers obtained the data.

"We are further investigating as to exactly how these hackers were able to get hold of the information," he said.

"Rest assured all other data in our network is secured and that further security assessments are being done to prevent a repeat of this incident," he added. Robina Asido/DMS