A Japanese accidentally fell from his motorcycle and died a passenger bus hit him in Silang, Cavite Friday afternoon.

A police report said around 12:30 pm the Japanese was heading south along Tagaytay-Sta. Rosa road, Barangay Tartaria in Silang when his motorcycle skidded on a deeply excavated road under construction.

According to Patrolman Ramil Legazpi of Silang Municipal Station, the victim fell on the pavement and then a bus rolled over his head which caused his death.

“The driver did not notice that someone fell,” said Legazpi.

He identified the bus driver as Peter Lariba who is detained at their station and will face charges of reckless imprudence resulting to homicide. Ella Dionisio/DMS