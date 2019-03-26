President Rodrigo Duterte may embark on a third visit to Japan in May since he assumed office in 2016.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said he has been hearing about Duterte's coming trip.

"I heard that, too. Yes, I think so," he said when asked to confirm about reports that Duterte would visit Japan in May supposedly to attend the 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia on May 30 to 31. The event is sponsored by Japanese business daily Nikkei.

"I think I heard from the Protocol...but I will confirm that," Panelo said.

Duterte first visited Tokyo in 2016 upon the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. He made his second trip to Tokyo in October 2017, months after Abe visited Davao City, hometown of Duterte, in January 2017.

During Duterte's second trip to Japan, he had a private audience with Emperor Akihito.

Before Duterte's visit to Japan in May, he is set to attend the Belt and Road Forum in China in April. Celerina Monte/DMS