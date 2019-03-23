More than 300 people have died from measles, according to the Department of Health (DOH) Friday.

Based on its latest Measles Surveillance Report, the DOH said 43 deaths were reported during the same period as last year.

Cases of measles are now at 22,967 as of March 19, compared to 4,818 cases in the same period in 2018.

Having the most number of deaths is Calabarzon with 96; followed by the National Capital Region (NCR) with 87; and Central Luzon with 55.

Around 260, or 78 percent of the cases were those without measles immunization.

Most of those who succumbed to measles are those aged 1-4 years old with 147 (44 percent); followed by those less than nine months with 133 (40 percent).

Data also showed more deaths involved males with 199.

As for measles cases, Calabarzon continues to have the highest number with 4,740; followed by NCR with 4,512; and Central Luzon with 3,640.

There were more measles cases from those not given vaccination with 13,549, or 59 percent.

The most affected age groups by measles are 1-4 years old with 6,551; followed by less than 9 months with 5,826. DMS