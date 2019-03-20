Malacanang defended on Tuesday former presidential close aide and senatorial candidate Christopher "Bong" Go for allegedly committing vote buying by distributing cash assistance to fire victims.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo dared those claiming that Go violated the election law by filing the appropriate charges.

But he said they might find hard time to prove their claim.

"Why don’t they file if that is what they believe in? You know I looked at the provision (of the law), they might find difficulty. Because what it says there is ' ‘that will induce the voter to be influenced by what he gives’," said Panelo, also presidential legal counsel.

He said if Go was giving assistance, they were donations to fire victims.

He also added that based from the reports, it was not even Go who gave the so-called donations.

"Bong Go is a responsible person...and I don't think Bong Go will be violating any election offense," Panelo said.

Based on the survey, Go is now on the third spot in the senatorial race.

Despite quitting from government post, he is very visible in every public appearance of President Rodrigo Duterte. Celerina Monte/DMS