Malacanang said on Monday Manila Water Company, Inc. and Metro Manila Waterworks and Sewerage System seemed to be guilty of mismanagement.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, quoting MWSS, said that 90 percent of the areas previously affected by water shortage have supply following President Rodrigo Duterte's stern warning officials would be held responsible if the problem would not immediately be resolved.

"That's what we're saying, apparently there's no shortage. It's pure inefficiency, mismanagement on the part of Manila Water. And also, I've been watching the hearing (at the House of Representatives), it appears now that even the chief regulator, the regulator of these two concessionaires is guilty of mismanagement," he said.

MWSS is tasked to regulate the Manila Water and Maynilad Water Services, Inc., the concessionaires for the eastern and western parts of Metro Manila, respectively.

The areas being serviced by Manila Water have experienced water interruptions for days, while Maynilad-serviced areas did not.

The House Metro Manila Development Committee conducted on Monday an investigation on the water service interruptions in the metropolis and nearby areas.

Officials earlier blamed the weak El Nino for water shortage. But later, Manila Water and MWSS admitted that the significant increase in the number of the former's customers and the interrupted operation of the Cardona water treatment in Cardona, Rizal caused the problem.

Panelo said the government is considering all proposals, which could improve the water supply in Metro Manila.

The spokesman was reacting on reports that Japanese firm, Global Utility Development Corp. Ltd., has revived its unsolicited proposal to build the Kaliwa Dam project.

"Well, I think, every proposal should be considered. The objective should always be the welfare of the people. The most beneficial, the most advantageous to the government and to the people should be the primordial consideration in any contracts involving the government and other private entities," he said.

The Duterte administration signed the P12.2-billion loan agreement for the New Centennial Water Source-Kaliwa Dam Project with China during the state visit in the county of Chinese President Xi Jinping in November last year.

Panelo suggested there should be a water reservoir in all cities in the country or construct more deep wells to prevent water crisis.

As to the executive order regarding the reconstitution of the National Water Resources Board, he said it is being finalized and could be ready this week or next week.

The Palace also rejected the long-time proposal to create the Department of Water.

"I don't think that's needed," he said, reiterating that the current water problem was "purely inefficiency, mismanagement." Celerina Monte/DMS