President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered the immediate release of water from Angat Dam to address shortage in some parts of Metro Manila.

In a statement on Friday, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Duterte was aware and concerned of the "sufferance" of the residents in the metropolis due to water crisis.

He said Duterte directed the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System to demand from the Manila Water Company, Inc., Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and other responsible offices to release water from Angat Dam by noon time Friday.

Panelo said the water should be "good for 150 days" in order to supply the affected areas in Metro Manila and to deliver also sufficient water to the residents.

"Failure to act or comply with this directive, the President will personally go to them and make the responsible officers account for such failure," he said.

Malacanang earlier raised doubt on the water supply problem being experienced in Manila Water-concession areas in the East Zone.

Citing the observation of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Panelo has said the water problem seemed to be fabricated, noting there was sufficient water from the Angat Dam.

The Maynilad-serviced areas in the West Zone, on the other hand, were not experiencing water supply interruptions. Celerina Monte/DMS