The Philippine Air Force bombed the lairs of 200 Abu Sayyaf members in Sulu as the military stepped operations against them on Friday.

“The Philippine Air Force conducted bomb run targeting 200 combined ASG members under Abu Sayyaf leader Radulan Sahiron and Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan in Sitios Agas-Agas and Limasan of Barangay Kabbun Takas, Patikul, Sulu” around 6:40 am,'' said Col. Gerry Besana, spokesman of the Western Mindanao Command.

Sahiron, a one-armed key leader, is the oldest bandit leader.

“Result of the bombardment is yet to be determined as clearing operations are still being conducted,” he added.

Brigadier General Divino Rey Pabayo, Jr. Joint Task Force (JTF) Sulu commander. said troops have stepped-up its “tactical offensives against the Abu Sayyaf following the monitored and validated consolidation of the terrorists in the hinterland of Patikul.”

“This military offensive is launched before they could carry out whatever terroristic action they are planning which I believe something big as they have consolidated such number of terrorists,” he said.

“The JTF Sulu will never lose focus in hunting down these terrorists that had been wreaking havoc in this part of the country. Hence, it would be better for them to surrender than be hunted as fleeing criminals of the society,” he added.

Besana said troops were conducting pursuit operations against the terrorist group.

The Abu Sayyaf are holding close to 10 captives, including foreigners. Robina Asido/DMS