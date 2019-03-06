An alleged Abu Sayyaf member who serves as a liaison and facilitator of the terrorist group's kidnapping activities was apprehended in a law enforcement operation by police and military forces in Zamboanga Sibugay on Monday.

Capt. Clint Antipala, public affairs officer of the 1st Infantry Division, said the apprehended Abu Sayyaf member as Maldimar Mahmor, “a kidnapper, under the Sulu-based Abu Sayyaf sub-leader, Indang Susukan, who formerly followed Galib Andang also known as Commander Robot.”

Antipala said based on reports, Mahmor was involved in the “Sipadan kidnapping in 2000 where they (Abu Sayyaf) abducted 21 individuals consisting of European and Malaysian tourists and Filipino resort workers.”

Antipala said Mahmor was apprehended through a search warrant for illegal possession of firearms, ammunition in the vicinity of Brgy Madaup, Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay at 1 am.

According to Lt. Col. Don Templonuevo, commander of the 44th Infantry Battallion, the suspect “serves as the ASG’s liaison and facilitator in its kidnapping activities in the provinces of Zamboanga del Norte and Zamboanga del Sur.

“Lately, Mahmor was also involved in the kidnapping of former mayor of Naga, Zamboanga Sibugay and Duterte couple in Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte,” he said.

Antipala said government forces recovered one caliber .38 revolver, one hand grenade, one M-16 magazine with ammunition, and one rocket-propelled grenade ammunition from Mahmor.'' Robina Asido/DMS