A 3-year old boy and his hostage-taker died in a hostage-taking incident in Mobo, Masbate early Sunday morning.

Police Major Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol Region spokesperson, said suspect Magdaleno Bustamante took hostage child Christ Jerome Uy and his mother Robelyn Uy in Poblacion 2 at around 6am.

Armed with a knife, Bustamante, who was treated by Robelyn as his uncle despite being an adopted child of her grandparents, barged inside the room of the two and threatened to kill them.

The police could not say yet the motive why Bustamante took hostage the mother and child.

Calubaquib told The Daily Manila Shimbun in a text message that Bustamante was just visiting Masbate as he was actually living in Manila. He arrived last Saturday.

The responding team tried to negotiate with the suspect as he demanded for a gun with bullets and called the media. During the negotiation, Bustamante suddenly stabbed Christ Jerome, prompting authorities to assault and shot him which resulted to his death.

The incident ended around 7:45am.

Calubaquib said the relatives did not mention if the suspect has any grudge with the Uy family.

The minor victim was brought to Masbate Provincial Hospital in Masbate City for medical attention but he died while being treated. Ella Dionisio/DMS