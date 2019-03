A magnitude 4.7 quake jolted Ilocos Sur Saturday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

At 4:51 am, the quake which was tectonic in origin caused tremors two kilometers northeast of Silay town.

Phivolcs recorded instrumental intensity 2 in Vigan City.

There are no aftershocks nor damages expected, Phivolcs said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS