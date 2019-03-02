Police and immigration arrested eight Chinese businessmen were arrested in Makati on Thursday for alleged online gambling.

Police report said the Chinese were arrested by National Capital Region Police Office- Regional Special Operations Unit with the Anti-Cyber Crime Group and Bureau of Immigration in coordination with Makati City police station around 10 pm at No.22 A Briones St. San Lorenzo Village.

NCRPO said they served an arrest warrant against them for for violation of Section 6 of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 in relation to Presidential Decree 1602 as amended by RA 9287 or Illegal Numbers Game issued by Makati City Regional Trial Court Branch 56.

The operation was conducted after a concerned citizen informed the authorities about existence of illegal online gambling business.

“Through internet, just like what we saw in the computers since gambling is prohibited in China that’s why they here,” NCRPO Director Guillermo Eleazar said in an ambush interview after the operation.

Operatives conducted verification from Makati Business Processing Permit Office and Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation after receiving the complaint and confirmed they were not accredited and listed as Philippine offshore gaming operators.

Upon penetrating the illegal online game through an asset, operatives successfully arrested the suspects identified as Li, Chenchen; Hong, Yu; Cai, Jian; Lei Chijin; Xiong, Yaowui; Lin Yufei; Peng Cun; all male and Li, Hui min; female.

Eleazar said these nationals do not have working visa which could be a basis for the Bureau of Immigration to declare them violators.

“First, what they are doing, illegal gambling is considered as crime in our country. It’s a transnational crime and who knows what other crimes can be committed,” he said.

They were also be able to confiscate evidences such as desktop computers, laptops, modem, router, cellular phones and passports.

Eleazar seeks the cooperation of people who are affected by these illegal activities.

“A cooperation between the police and the community to lessen this kind of crime. And if the syndicates are aware that authorities are after them, they will learn and will not attempt (on doing illegal activities,” said Eleazar.

The foreign nationals will be facing appropriate charges and will be detained at Camp Bagong Diwa. Ella Dionisio/DMS