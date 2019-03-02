A member of the Abu Sayyaf was killed while two were apprehended during an encounter and a follow-up operation in Sulu early this week.

Rear Admiral Rene Medina, commander of the Naval Forces Western Mindanao, said a still-unidentified member of the terrorist group was killed in an encounter at Simisa Island, Sulu February 24.

“He was killed in action when elements of 62nd Marine Company, Force Recon Group (62MC FRG) encountered more or less 15 ASG, under ASG leader Salip Mura in Simisa Island, Banguingui, Sulu,” he said.

Medina said after the clash troops also recovered one R4 rifle with two magazines and one backpack containing two cell phones with assorted clothes from the suspect.

He said two ASG members were apprehended by troops during the follow-up operation within the island last February 27.

Medina identified the arrested terrorist as Nurlinda Sulaiman and her husband, Abdu Mohammad.

He said during the arrest the military recovered five small pump boats from the suspects.

“The pump boats were supposed to be utilized by the group of ASG leader Salip Mura in escaping and evading government forces conducting focused military operations in the island,” Medina said.

“The apprehended ASG couple and the five small water craft were immediately brought to Marine Battalion Landing Team 1 Tactical Command Post, located at Simisa Island for proper disposition,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS