Two murder and arson suspects were killed in an encounter with government troops in Maguindanao last Tuesday morning

Lt. Col. Oliver Baylon, Marine Battalion Landing Team (MBLT-7) commanding officer, said Friday the firefight occurred in the vicinity of Sitio Kamalig, Brgy Sedem, Datu Blah Sinsuat around 3:30 am.

He said the troops were conducting security patrol when they encountered the suspects.

Baylon said the 10-minute clash resulted to the neutralization of Tenti Taup and Minggoy Taup (father and son) while no casualty was recorded on the government side.

“Tenti Taup has existing warrant of arrest for attempted murder and arson,” he said.

“The Taup father and son operates in Kalamansig and were involved in a number of armed atrocities,” he added.

Baylon said government forces also recovered one M16 rifle and two magazines with 47 rounds of ammunition from the suspects.

He said the bodies of the suspects were turned over to the barangay officials of Brgy Sedem, Datu Blah Sinsuat led by chairman Adam Salik and to their relatives for Muslim burial. Robina Asido/DMS