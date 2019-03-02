Officials from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) met with their Japanese counterparts in Tokyo last Thursday.

PDEA Director General Aaron Aquino and Acting Deputy Director General for Administration Irish Calaguas met with Director Koju Matsubayashi, Superintendent Sachiko Shosaki and Inspector Kazuya Watanabe, officials from the National Police Agency of Japan.

In a release, PDEA said the officials exchanged information on illegal drugs syndicates operating in both countries and they agreed to have better collaboration in the fight against illegal drugs.

During the 24th Asia Pacific Drug Enforcement Conference last February 26, Calaguas said strengthened cooperation with other countries is a major key in addressing illegal drug trade.

She said enhanced cooperation of PDEA and international counterparts, which resulted in positive arrests of international drug syndicates members operating in the country.

PDEA reported to other delegates the dismantling of clandestine laboratories in Ibaan, Bataan and the first ecstacy laboratory in Malabon City last April 2018 as a concrete example of good collaboration with the National Narcotics Control Commission, Ministry of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China.

She also cited the good relationships of the Philippines with other countries such as Japan, USA, Autralia, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia and others.

Calagua also tackled the Philippine drug situation and the drug control strategies.

Calaguas also received positive reactions from member countries after she explained the harm reduction programs of PDEA such as the Balay Silangan (House of Hope) Reformation Centers and Sagip Batang Solvent (save the children who are sniffing solvent).

Balay Silangan Reformation Program is a brain child of Aquino which aimed to teach drug offenders livelihood programs and life skills and prepare them for the reintegration in the society.

According to their latest data, a total of 24 Balay Silangan have been inaugurated nationwide and 150 person had graduated. Ella Dionisio/DMS