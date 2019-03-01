まにら新聞ウェブ

マニラ
31度-22度
両替レート
1万円=P4,660
$100=P5,170

3月1日のまにら新聞から

Tropical storm nears Philippines

［ 148 words｜2019.3.1｜英字 ］

Tropical Storm Wutip has slightly accelerated to 25 kilometers per hour as it advanced towards the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Thursday.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said as of 4 pm Thursday the center of the tropical storm was last seen at 1,430 kilometers east of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan.

It is travelling west-northwest with maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 80 kilometers per hour.

In data by the Japan Meteorological Agency, as of 6 pm Wutip has central pressure of 1004 hectopascals.

In an earlier advisory, Wutip weakened from typhoon into a tropical storm, and Pagasa noted it may weaken into a tropical depression by Friday and turn into a low-pressure area by Saturday.

Wutip will be named "Betty" once it enters PAR between Thursday evening and early Friday morning. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS