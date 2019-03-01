Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad will make an official visit to the Philippines on March 6-7, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Thursday.

The 93-year-old Mahathir was invited by President Rodrigo Duterte, the DFA said.

Duterte will officially welcome Mahathir at ceremonies in Malaca?ang Palace on March 7, after which the two leaders will hold a bilateral meeting to survey and discuss cooperation in the political, economic, and people-to-people spheres, and exchange views on the topics of mutual importance.

Mahathir is also scheduled to meet Senate President Vicente Sotto III and House Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

This is Mahathir’s first visit to the Philippines since he assumed his position as the seven prime minister of Malaysia in 2018.

During his previous term as prime minister, he undertook bilateral official visits in 1987 and 1994. The official visit reciprocates Duterte’s visit to Malaysia in July 2018, the DFA said. DMS