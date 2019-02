Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Wednesday assured priests they can provide them with security after some bishops said they have been receiving death threats.

Albayalde said President Rodrigo Duterte asked the public to protect the priests so it is impossible that the death threats came from him.

“I think the President said we should protect the priests. I don't think the threat will directly came from the president. Probably our President is outspoken but of late he said we should protect our priest,” he explained.

Albayalde said he was able to meet Manila Archbishop Cardinal Antonio Luis Tagle and he assured them that they can provide them with protection.

“If they need to be protected or need our assistance, we assured them that they can ask and we will give them,” said Albayalde.

Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) vice president Bishop Pablo David on Tuesday confirmed getting death threats

But David refused to directly link this to being a vocal critic of President Rodrigo Duterte and his bloody war on drugs.

“Yes, I have been receiving them. But I do not know who they are coming from,” said David.

Last Sunday, Duterte disclosed that Tagle had sent him a message informing that David and some priests are getting death threats from someone claiming to be working for the president’s family.

Duterte denied the claim and warned the public not to kill the leaders of the Catholic Church. Ella Dionisio/DMS