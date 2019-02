The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) received two 12-meter-high speed boats from Japan on Wednesday afternoon.

Capt. Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the turnover ceremony, ed by Japan Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda, was held at the national headquarters of PCG in South Harbor.

Balilo said the two“12-meter-high speed boats can carry eight crew or personnel and has maximum speed of 50 nautical miles per hour.”

“The speed boats are part of the Anti-Terrorism packages under Japan’s Grant Aid for the Social and Economic Development Program for the Philippines and was requested by President Rodrigo Duterte to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during one of his visits in Japan,” he said.

“PCG Commandant Admiral Elson Hermogino said the speedboats will boost the law enforcement capability of the PCG, especially in the southern Philippines where it will be utilized for anti-piracy and terrorism campaign of the government,” he added.

Balilo said last year the “PCG also received 10 seven meter rigid hull inflatable boats from Japan.”

“The boats are now being utilized for coastal security patrol in Palawan, Visayas and southwestern Mindanao,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS