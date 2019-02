Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde reminded parents to always check the activities of their children after a Grade 11 student reportedly committed suicide after playing a mobile application.

“For our parents, we need to guard our children. I think what is needed here is guidance especially if they are in schools,” Albayalde said in a media interview on Wednesday.

He also asked teachers to guide their students so they will not think of suicidal thoughts.

“Momo challenge” is an app that encourages children to do challenges which later on became harmful or worst, order them commit suicide or “someone” will do it to their loved ones.

This forces children to perform the challenge which results in their death.

Albayalde said this is one of the reason they are cooperating with their foreign counterparts to upgrade their equipment to prevent this incident.

“At the same time, we have units like ACG (Anti-Cybercrime Group) and WCPC (Women and Children Protection Center) although we admit that we still have need improvements,” said Albayalde.

“We are on a process in improving our technology that's why we have this partnership with our foreign counterparts,” he added.

On the same day, the PNP signed a Joint Agency Agreement for the Philippine Internet Crimes Against Children Center (PICACC) with the National Bureau of Investigation, Australian Federal Police, National Crime Agency, and International Justice Mission. Ella Dionisio/DMS