President Rodrigo Duterte is considering the appointing Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) founding chairman Nur Misuari as ''an emissary'' to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This was disclosed by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana when asked what Duterte and Misuari talked about during their meeting in Malacanang last Monday.

“Actually they did not discuss a lot. It only includes his trip to Moroco, (in) UAE. It seems that he will be appointed as an emissary, since we have events, issues (where he can be of help),” Lorenzana said in an interview with reporters in Camp Aguinaldo on Tuesday.

Misuari is set to leave to the UAE and Morocco Tuesday night .

He was allowed to leave to country after he paid P920,000 travel bond after attending a conditional arraignment at the Sandiganbayan 3rd Division before his flight schedule.

Lorenzana also mentioned that the MNLF were disappointed after only seven members were part of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

“They (MNLF) are included there (BTA) because they were able to enter seven member of BTA,” he said.

“From what I heard, they (MNLF) were slightly disappointed why only seven of their members were able to enter (the BTA), I said they are lucky that the seven were able to be part of it,” he added. Robina Asido/DMS