Typhoon "Wutip" is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Thursday and will be named "Betty," according to Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

The state weather agency said this is the second typhoon to hit the Philippines this year.

According to the weather bureau's advisory Monday afternoon, the center of ''Wutip'' was last seen at 1,725 kilometers east of southern Luzon.

It is slowly travelling north-northwest with maximum winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center, gusts of up to 225 kilometers per hour and minimum pressure of 925 hectopascals.

Pagasa said ''Wutip'' might weaken into a tropical storm once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility, affecting Baler, Aurora on Thursday. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS