US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be arriving on Feb 28 for talks with President Rodrigo Duterte and Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr.

This was posted by Deputy Spokesperson Robert Palladino on the US State Department's website on Friday.

Palladino said Pompeo will be arriving from Hanoi where he will participate in US President Donald Trump's summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and bilateral meetings with Vietnamese leaders.

Locsin, in his Twitter account, said the agenda of his meeting with Pompeo has yet to be announced. DMS