Two alleged members of the New People’s Army (NPA) were killed in an five-minute encounter with the military in Oriental Mindoro Thursday morning.

Capt. Patrick Jay Retumban, spokesman of the 2nd Infantry Division, said the troops encountered the armed men in the vicinity of Brgy. Teresita, Mansalay, Oriental Mindoro around 4:30 am.

Retumban said, according to Col. Marceliano Teofilo--commander of the 203rd Brigade-- troops were able to locate the armed men with the help of former rebels and with reports from residents.

“The encounter was the result of the information received by our troops from a concerned civilian who reported the presence of an armed group extorting from their community,” Teofilo said.

Retumban said troops located the enemy's temporary hideout with around 10 suspected NPAs under Platoon Mike of Kilusang Larangan Guerilla Silangan.

He said no casualty was recorded on the government side.

Retumban said government forces also recovered one M16 rifle, two rifle grenades, three backpacks and bandoliers.

“The enemy scampered and withdrew toward different directions dragging along their other wounded and dead comrades based on the heavy bloodstains in the encounter site,” he said.

Lt. Col. Dennis Gutierrez, Battalion Commander of 4th IB confirmed that as of yesterday afternoon the government troops are still conducting pursuit operation against the rebels.

“All available troops including the K9 dogs, local police are conducting hot pursuit operations,” he said.

Retumban said police crime scene operatives are investigating the area while checkpoints were beefed up. Robina Asido/DMS