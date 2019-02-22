President Rodrigo Duterte is looking forward to attending the Belt and Road Forum in China in April, Malacanang said on Thursday.

In a press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua extended his invitation to the President to the forum when he called on Duterte on Wednesday in Malacanang.

"He (Duterte) looks forward to attending the event," he said when asked if Duterte has accepted the invitation.

In the Belt & Road Advisory website, it said that Duterte has confirmed his attendance.

The Philippine President will be joining around 40 heads of states, including Russian President Vladamir Putin who also confirmed his attendance, the website said.

In the same courtesy call, Panelo said Zhao hailed the police officer who was involved in the taho-throwing incident by a female Chinese train rider at MRT Boni Station in Mandaluyong City.

"He said he saw the video, and Ambassador Zhao said he was impressed by the professionalism and restraint exhibited by the police officer," Panelo said.

He added that China does not tolerate the behavior of their national identified as Zhang Jiale, who threw soya at PO1 William Cristobal, who tried to stop the foreigner from entering the train station unless she finished first consuming the taho.

Zhang is facing charges which could lead to her deportation. Celerina Monte/DMS